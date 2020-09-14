Tackle fall cleanup with the Sun Joe 1600PSI electric pressure washer at $60
Monday, 14 September 2020 () This week only, Woot offers the Sun Joe SPX206E 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer for *$59.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it just dropped to around $70 at Amazon from the usual $100 price tag. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. With fall weather upon us, now is a great time to think about cleaning up around your property. Forget about the gas and oil routine this year and go with Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer instead. It will deliver 1600PSI and 1.45GPM alongside a compact design that can easily be moved from location to location. You’ll receive a handful of different tips with purchase, which makes it easy to adjust around various tasks. Rated 3.9/5 stars.