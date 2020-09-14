Global  
 

Microsoft's Project Natick underwater datacenter experiment confirms viability of seafloor data storage

Monday, 14 September 2020
Microsoft has concluded a years-long experiment involving use of a shipping container-sized underwater data center, placed on the sea floor off the cost of Scotland’s Orkney Islands. The company pulled its ‘Project Natick’ underwater data warehouse up out of the water earlier this year at the beginning of the summer, and spent that last few […]
