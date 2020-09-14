Microsoft launches public preview of Defender Application Guard for Office Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Microsoft Office is one of the most popular pieces of software in the world, and the fact that it is so widely used means that it is often targeted for malicious reasons. Just as viruses tend to target Windows rather than macOS or Linux simply because of the sheer number of people using the operating systems, so Office's popularity means that it can often be attacked by malicious files as well. But Microsoft has a way to offer protection. In addition to the Windows Defender anti-malware tool that is built into Windows, the company has now just released a public… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lawsuit Claims Medical Examiner's Office Was Pressured To Change Adachi Autopsy Report



A former worker with the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office filed a lawsuit claiming a city administrator pressured him to change Public Defender Jeff Adachi's autopsy report and he was.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:56 Published on August 6, 2020 Rangers fan returned to office to find it had been 'redecorated'



A Rangers fan who took a public holiday off returned to his office to find it had been 'redecorated' in Celtic colours - in a 12-hour practical joke.Workers at home improvement firm More Living Ltd in.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published on July 21, 2020

Tweets about this

