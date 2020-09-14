Sony to Reveal PlayStation 5's Price and Release Date on September 16 Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Now that Microsoft announced how much its next-generation consoles cost and when exactly they will be available for pre-order, all eyes are fixed on the competition. Sony has been mum on the price of PlayStation 5 for an excruciating time, but all will be revealed this week. Pushed from behind by Microsoft's last week announcement, Sony confirmed over the weekend that a new event where we'll be given one more look at some of the games coming to PlayStation 5 at launch will kick off Wednesday, September 16, at 1 pm PDT / 9 pm BST / 10 pm CEST. Judging by what Sony said in the announcement, it doesn't look like we're getting details about the PlayStation 5's price and availability, but it would be quite unusual if that doesn't happen considering that the holiday season is almost upon us. People want to know what to expect as early as p... Now that Microsoft announced how much its next-generation consoles cost and when exactly they will be available for pre-order, all eyes are fixed on the competition. Sony has been mum on the price of PlayStation 5 for an excruciating time, but all will be revealed this week. Pushed from behind by Microsoft's last week announcement, Sony confirmed over the weekend that a new event where we'll be given one more look at some of the games coming to PlayStation 5 at launch will kick off Wednesday, September 16, at 1 pm PDT / 9 pm BST / 10 pm CEST. Judging by what Sony said in the announcement, it doesn't look like we're getting details about the PlayStation 5's price and availability, but it would be quite unusual if that doesn't happen considering that the holiday season is almost upon us. People want to know what to expect as early as p... 👓 View full article

