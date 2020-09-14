Global  
 

How to watch Apple's September Apple Watch and iPad event

9to5Mac Monday, 14 September 2020
Apple’s “Time Flies” event is set for September 15 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET. The Apple Watch and iPad focused event from Apple Park could include other announcements for things like the company’s AirTags and the anticipated Apple One services bundle, but the iPhone 12 lineup isn’t expected to be unveiled until an October event. Read along for several different ways to watch the Apple event live stream on September 15.

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Apple Picking Tips You Desperately Need To Follow

Apple Picking Tips You Desperately Need To Follow 01:17

 Apple picking season is kicking off, and although one of fall’s most popular activities may look a little different this year, the apples will still taste as yummy and fresh as ever before, especially if you take into consideration these tips. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

