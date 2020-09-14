How to watch Apple’s September Apple Watch and iPad event
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Apple’s “Time Flies” event is set for September 15 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET. The Apple Watch and iPad focused event from Apple Park could include other announcements for things like the company’s AirTags and the anticipated Apple One services bundle, but the iPhone 12 lineup isn’t expected to be unveiled until an October event. Read along for several different ways to watch the Apple event live stream on September 15.
