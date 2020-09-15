|
Google and Microsoft join more than 150 companies calling on the EU to tighten greenhouse gas emissions restrictions
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The companies signed an open letter to the European Union calling for a reduction in domestic greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
