Sternum raises $6.5M Series A on its IoT security bet Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

If we have learned anything from the mass production of cheap internet-connected devices is that security was an afterthought. Default passwords are the norm and security flaws aren't patched, leaving entire fleets of smart devices vulnerable to attack. But one Israeli security startup is taking a different approach to protect vulnerable Internet of Things devices. […]