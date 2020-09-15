Global  
 

Fortnite's anti-cheat solution comes to 'Fall Guys' in major update

Tuesday, 15 September 2020
As part of a major mid-season update, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is getting Epic’s Easy Anti-Cheat software. This should, finally, take care of all the cheaters lurking in the game. If you’ve played Fall Guys, you may have encountered ruthless chea...
