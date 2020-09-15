Report: PlayStation 5 pricing could land at $449, disc-less under $400 + more
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () Well, we are about one day away from this week’s showcase, which will almost certainly unveil the PS5 price and release date. Sony’s next big PS5 presentation is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon, but some new details from Bloomberg are giving us a better indication on PlayStation 5 pre-order availability as well as what could very well be pricing that undercuts the official numbers Microsoft recently unveiled for Xbox Series X/S. More details below. more…
