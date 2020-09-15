Global  
 

Google announces its own Meet hardware bundle, but it’s only for conference rooms

The Verge Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Google announces its own Meet hardware bundle, but it's only for conference rooms

Google has rapidly updated its videoconferencing Google Meet software, as the COVID-19 pandemic has meant more people rely on it now than ever before. But today, the company is announcing new Google Meet videoconferencing hardware — though the hardware is designed for conference rooms, not for your home.

The new Series One hardware, designed by Google but made in partnership with Lenovo, has a number of different pieces. There’s a 12MP Smart Camera and, for bigger conference rooms, a 20.3MP Smart Camera XL. Google says the devices can automatically frame participants in a meeting and sense how many people are in a room without using facial recognition, as well as digitally pan, tilt, and zoom.

There’s also a Smart Audio Bar, which has...
