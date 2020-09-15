Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Save $110 when you bundle Office Home and Student 2019 Mac/PC + Norton 360

9to5Toys Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Newegg is currently offering Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for Mac/PC + Norton 360 Standard for *$79.99* as a digital download. For comparison, just Microsoft Office would cost you $150 direct right now. You’re likely doing school from home this time around, so having access to Office is more crucial now than ever before. Today’s purchase will score you a 1-user download of Office Home and Student 2019 for Mac or PC. It’s a one-time fee, no subscription required this time around. Norton 360 delivers 15-months of virus protection to a single computer, either Mac or PC, which will keep your computer safe while browsing online. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans working from home feel guilty taking breaks, many even skip lunch [Video]

Americans working from home feel guilty taking breaks, many even skip lunch

Three in 10 employees don't take a lunch break when working from home - according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans working from home found that 29% don't take any meal breaks during the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition [Video]

Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition

Eric Trump is willing to be interviewed by the New York State Attorney General's Office for its investigation into the Trump Organization. But there's a catch. CNN reports the son of President Donald..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Americans have gained six pounds indulging in comfort foods [Video]

Americans have gained six pounds indulging in comfort foods

In 2020 - the year of quarantining and social distancing - many of us have chosen to eat like a kid again, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 Americans found that two in three are reverting to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Week Calendar Pro, A Dark Room, more

 We are now ready to collect all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS game/app deals. While we have some deep deals on console games today along with *$110 off*...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this