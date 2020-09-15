Apple Watch SE Is Here as the Most Affordable Apple Smartwatch Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Apple today announced the Apple Watch SE, a new smartwatch model that's essentially an old device in the body of a new-generation version. The Apple Watch SE comes with the hardware of the Series 5, so it features the same processor, as well as a built-in compass. On the other hand, it boasts the same design as the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer, but this isn't necessarily a surprise, as the same approach has been used for the Series 6 too. In other words, the Apple Watch SE looks very similar to the Apple Watch Series 6. Just like the rest of the models, the SE will be offered in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and Apple will sell both GPS and LTE configurations. "With the S5 System in Package (SiP) and dual-core processor, Apple Watch SE delivers incredibly fast performance, up to two times faster than Apple Watch Series 3. The Digital Crown with haptic feedback generates incremental clicks with an extraordinary mechanical feel as it is rotated. Apple Watch SE features th...


