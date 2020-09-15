Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Watch SE Is Here as the Most Affordable Apple Smartwatch

Softpedia Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Apple Watch SE Is Here as the Most Affordable Apple SmartwatchApple today announced the Apple Watch SE, a new smartwatch model that’s essentially an old device in the body of a new-generation version. The Apple Watch SE comes with the hardware of the Series 5, so it features the same processor, as well as a built-in compass. On the other hand, it boasts the same design as the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise, as the same approach has been used for the Series 6 too. In other words, the Apple Watch SE looks very similar to the Apple Watch Series 6. Just like the rest of the models, the SE will be offered in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and Apple will sell both GPS and LTE configurations. “With the S5 System in Package (SiP) and dual-core processor, Apple Watch SE delivers incredibly fast performance, up to two times faster than Apple Watch Series 3. The Digital Crown with haptic feedback generates incremental clicks with an extraordinary mechanical feel as it is rotated. Apple Watch SE features th...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Apple Debuts Series 6 Apple Watch, Boosts Health & Wellness

Apple Debuts Series 6 Apple Watch, Boosts Health & Wellness 03:40

 Apple is highlighting health and wellness in their series 6 Apple Watch. The new watch will monitor several vitals, including oxygen intake, a tool the company says can help save lives. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo reports on how Apple will maintain personal data as it tracks you.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Best Bites: Apple Cinnamon Roll Casserole [Video]

Best Bites: Apple Cinnamon Roll Casserole

If you like apples, you will absolutely adore this dessert casserole! This Apple Cinnamon Roll Casserole is ridiculously easy to make and is a layered treat that’s made to impress. Use canned..

Credit: Best Bites     Duration: 00:51Published
Apple’s Hasty IDFA Change Forces App Makers To Re-Think User Journey: AppsFlyer’s Quinn [Video]

Apple’s Hasty IDFA Change Forces App Makers To Re-Think User Journey: AppsFlyer’s Quinn

OAKLAND - Apple's decision to rip up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices will have big repercussions, forcing businesses to change both their revenue mode and their user experience. That is..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:29Published
Apple designs COVID-19 face masks for its employees [Video]

Apple designs COVID-19 face masks for its employees

In order to give its employees a major sense of relief, Apple has decided to design its own face masks and the company will distribute it to its retail and corporate employees. Most of the employees of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

The Apple Watch SE costs $279

 Alongside the Watch Series 6 that we all knew was coming, Apple also unveiled a more affordable alternative at its “Time Flies” event today. The Apple Watch...
engadget


Tweets about this

bgdftw

Bogdan Popa Apple Watch SE Is Here as the Most Affordable Apple Smartwatch https://t.co/9fdXSHydlo 7 minutes ago

KhanAftab6658

Aftab Khan RT @Gadgets360: Apple Watch Series 6 is the 'most advanced' Apple Watch ever, says Jeff Williams Follow our live updates here: https://t.co… 40 minutes ago

sashajol

Sasha Lekach Here's the newest, most expensive Apple Watch configuration: $799 (!) #AppleEvent https://t.co/V1z53dIrea 46 minutes ago

Kerbs_Not_Here

Kerby/Charlotte RT @JuniperGD: Apple: "When designing watch faces, we start by appreciating and considering the history of timekeeping. Designing a watch f… 2 hours ago

Gadgets360

Gadgets 360 Apple Watch Series 6 is the 'most advanced' Apple Watch ever, says Jeff Williams Follow our live updates here:… https://t.co/eqwv8Kj8F3 2 hours ago

VirgilVanBoeten

If I speak, there will be problems. @Apple, in case you didn't know, most of us are here for the iPhone, so show us, tell us about the watch later. You're welcome. 2 hours ago

amiya_mohan

Amiya Mohan Most awaited #AppleEvent #September15 here many new #Apple products is expected #Appleevent2020 @Apple @tim_cook https://t.co/JY4xDvFzdk 2 hours ago

MercantileMiner

Mercantile Miner While most are saying that "Winter is Coming", you'll never believe what we were able to find that says otherwise.… https://t.co/0rrek20q1g 3 hours ago