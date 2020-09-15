Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Android 11’s smart home controls are nowhere to be found in Samsung OneUI 3.0… so far

9to5Google Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Perhaps the best feature in Android 11 is the arrival of smart home controls in the power menu. It’s something we love on Google’s Pixels, and it’s already in third-party skins such as OxygenOS 11. However, in Samsung’s first OneUI 3.0 beta, Android 11’s power menu controls are nowhere to be found.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google Duo to be available in Android TV soon [Video]

Google Duo to be available in Android TV soon

Tech giant Google has announced that its video calling application Google Duo is soon coming to Android TV. According to Mashable, Google Duo has been around for almost 5 years and has been available..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this

fedmelons

Federico Meloni RT @9to5Google: Android 11's smart home controls are nowhere to be found in Samsung OneUI 3.0... so far https://t.co/Jj6ZQgl6j3 by @nexusbe… 13 minutes ago

RonAmadeo

Ron Amadeo The Android 11 docs say the smart home controls support "lights, thermostats, and cameras." ...What does a camera… https://t.co/ol0DQHDiG4 20 minutes ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Android 11's smart home controls are nowhere to be found in Samsung OneUI 3.0... so far https://t.co/Jj6ZQgl6j3 by… https://t.co/JoEyTQl8hi 21 minutes ago

techhgal

Kruti RT @backlon: Oh look, Samsung's version of Android 11 isn't using the new Power Menu with pay & smart home controls that's one of the premi… 2 hours ago