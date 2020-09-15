Android 11’s smart home controls are nowhere to be found in Samsung OneUI 3.0… so far Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Perhaps the best feature in Android 11 is the arrival of smart home controls in the power menu. It’s something we love on Google’s Pixels, and it’s already in third-party skins such as OxygenOS 11. However, in Samsung’s first OneUI 3.0 beta, Android 11’s power menu controls are nowhere to be found.



