Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump floats 'herd mentality' coronavirus strategy — instead of immunity — and insists that the disease that has killed nearly 200,000 Americans will disappear

Business Insider Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
"You'll develop like a herd mentality, it's going to be herd-developed, and that's going to happen," the preisdent said during an ABC News town hall.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Birx denies 'herd immunity' policy idea [Video]

Dr. Birx denies 'herd immunity' policy idea

[NFA] White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Wednesday dismissed the notion that the White House was considering a strategy of allowing Americans to become infected with..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:34Published
Reaching herd immunity [Video]

Reaching herd immunity

Reaching herd immunity

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:10Published
In Depth: T Cells and herd immunity [Video]

In Depth: T Cells and herd immunity

In their push to reopen schools, some political supporters of President Donald Trump have cited COVID-19 research from a group of San Diego scientists, claiming it’s evidence we could be close to..

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:09Published

Tweets about this

CoinnewsB

CoinnewsBest Trump floats "herd mentality" – instead of immunity – to fight COVID-19 2020 https://t.co/4K0p6BPjfV 39 seconds ago

RichUdell

the Earl of Richland RT @Politicsinsider: Trump floats 'herd mentality' coronavirus strategy — instead of immunity — and insists that the disease that has kille… 17 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Trump floats 'herd mentality' coronavirus strategy — instead of immunity — and insists that the… https://t.co/Y1oACUrwEz 26 minutes ago

Politicsinsider

Politics Insider Trump floats 'herd mentality' coronavirus strategy — instead of immunity — and insists that the disease that has ki… https://t.co/S52wCLU0BD 31 minutes ago