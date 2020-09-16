Intel Rolls Out HD Graphics Driver 27.20.100.8681 for Windows 10 DCH 64-bit Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Intel has announced the availability of a new Graphics package, namely version 27.20.100.8681, which implements performance optimizations and playability improvements for eFootball PES 2021 Season update and Halo 3: ODST (on Intel Iris Plus graphics or better). In addition to that, Intel's update provides an enhanced gaming experience when playing Total War Three Kingdoms (DX11) and resolves minor graphics anomalies observed while playing this game. However, the 8681 build might still encounter issues when playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (DX12), Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (DX11), Battlefield V (DX12), Rage 2 (Vulkan), Star Wars Battlefront 2 (DX12), and Control (DX12). In terms of compatibility, Intel's update is suitable for configurations running Microsoft's Windows 10 DCH 64-bit operating system, and only for those including a supported CPU model as highlighted on the description page. When it comes to installation, first make sure your system is...

