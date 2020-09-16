Where to buy the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Apple debuted the newest Apple Watches yesterday at its “Time Flies” virtual event and, unlike years past, you don’t have to wait a few days to a couple of weeks to pre-order one. The Apple Watch Series 6 and the more affordable Apple Watch SE are av...
During its September hardware event, Apple announced the Watch Series 6 and iPad Air. In addition to the features in both devices, the company also announced a new subscription service, called Fitness+, as well as a trio of Apple One bundles to help keep things simple — and keep you subscribing....
Apple on Tuesday unveiled Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, two new iPad models, and Apple One subscription plans during its virtual September 2020 event.... WorldNews Also reported by •9to5Toys •Indian Express •MacRumours.com
Not mentioned during Apple's "Time Flies" keynote on Tuesday is a new Apple Watch Series 6 hardware feature primed to play an important role in the company's... AppleInsider Also reported by •9to5Toys •Indian Express •Softpedia •MacRumours.com