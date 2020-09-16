VMware launches VM Fusion Player 12 for Mac; VM Workstation 16 also updated Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

VMware has released major updates to its virtualization software products in the form of VM Workstation 16.0 for Windows and Linux, plus VM Fusion Player 12.0 for Mac. Mac users gain a free 'player' version of VMware Fusion for personal use, while both products gain support for Kubernetes clusters, allowing users to run multiple app containers at once in specialized 'nodes'. Support for Windows DirectX 11 apps and games has also been added to virtual machines. Both products also gain the ability to run, build, push or pull OCI containers using VMware’s command-line vctl tool alongside the added support for… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

