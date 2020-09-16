Global  
 

How to watch the PS5 September 2020 showcase

The Verge Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
How to watch the PS5 September 2020 showcaseSony is hosting another virtual showcase for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console. It’s airing later today, and we expect to hear the last precious drips of info: a release date and prices for both configurations of the PS5 (the discless version and the model that has the Blu-ray drive). It could have been that Sony planned September 16th as its big news day all along, but it seems to be in response to Microsoft, which basically divulged every last detail about its Xbox Series S / X consoles, including their price, release date, and specs, last week following a leak.

Can Sony beat Microsoft’s $299 price point for the Xbox Series S, or match the Xbox Series X at $499? We’re probably going to find out.

Additionally, Sony says that the...
