Facebook’s first AR glasses will be Ray-Bans, coming next year
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Facebook says its first pair of consumer augmented reality glasses will be releasing next year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during the opening keynote of its all-virtual Facebook Connect conference.
The company has talked for years about its plans to build an AR device that resembles a standard pair of glasses, and now the company says it’s working with Ray-Ban maker Luxottica to design the frames, confirming rumors last fall that the company had partnered with the Italian eyewear brand.
Beyond thrilled to finally share a sneak peek of our Facebook partnership with Ray-Ban! Our first smart glasses will launch next year, and that’s just the beginning… The future will be a classic and it's coming in 2021 pic.twitter.com/l9992ZQGoy
—...
