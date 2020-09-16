Global  
 

Facebook’s first AR glasses will be Ray-Bans, coming next year

The Verge Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Facebook’s first AR glasses will be Ray-Bans, coming next yearFacebook says its first pair of consumer augmented reality glasses will be releasing next year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during the opening keynote of its all-virtual Facebook Connect conference.

The company has talked for years about its plans to build an AR device that resembles a standard pair of glasses, and now the company says it’s working with Ray-Ban maker Luxottica to design the frames, confirming rumors last fall that the company had partnered with the Italian eyewear brand.



Beyond thrilled to finally share a sneak peek of our Facebook partnership with Ray-Ban! Our first smart glasses will launch next year, and that’s just the beginning… The future will be a classic and it's coming in 2021 pic.twitter.com/l9992ZQGoy

—
0
