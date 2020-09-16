Global  
 

Green Deals: Kobalt Electric 21-inch 80V Lawn Mower $249, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Lowe’s offers the Kobalt 80V 21-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for *$249.50 shipped*. Regularly around $350, this lawn mower originally sold for $499. You’ll receive everything you need to kiss gas and oil goodbye here, including an 80V 5Ah battery and 21-inch cutting deck. Kobalt technology “automatically adjusts motor performance for greater power or runtime.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart home accessories, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

