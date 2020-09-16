Nintendo brings Donkey Kong Country 2 to Switch Online with 3 other SNES games Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Nintendo is expanding the collection of retro titles available on its Switch Online platform today with four new releases. Headlined by the popular sequel to Donkey Kong Country, you’ll soon be able to dive into four SNES experiences, including a Mario-themed version of Picross and more. Head below for all the details on when you’ll be able to play Donkey Kong Country 2, as well as the other three titles launching on Nintendo Switch Online.



more… 👓 View full article

