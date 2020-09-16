Bill & Ted Face the Music is a movie for the year we lost
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Bill & Ted Face the Music feels a bit like a prank. Franchise filmmaking is king now, and because of this, any revival feels cynical by default. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and its sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, are perhaps among the least cynical films ever made: sincere romps through time and the afterlife starring sweet morons who love rock n’ roll. They lack any sort of edge or hint of darkness (even when they go to Hell) and delight in their lack of sophistication. There’s not a lot there, but that’s what makes them charming. This makes the idea of a third film, released over 30 years after the first, feel like a stretch. Yet it might be my favorite movie released this year.
Bill and Ted stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter talk to the press about theirexcitement for re-inhabiting the classic roles, and playing differentiterations of themselves for the duo's latest adventure..
