Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hogwarts Legacy is an open world Harry Potter game coming to PS5 in 2021

The Verge Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Hogwarts Legacy is an open world Harry Potter game coming to PS5 in 2021Image: Portkey Games

Hogwarts Legacy is a new Harry Potter open world game coming to the PlayStation 5 platform, Sony announced on Wednesday during its PS5 price reveal live stream event. The game is set in the 1800s at the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the book series, but given its time period it will not involve playing as the series’ titular character. Instead, the trailer gives the impression that players will create their own character and engage in all manner of wizard and witch-related activities.

The reveal confirms long-running rumors, following a massive 2018 leak, of an open world game set in the Harry Potter universe. It’s unclear if the game will be a console exclusive to the PS5, or if it will come to other platforms...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Best Lego Video Games Ever

Top 10 Best Lego Video Games Ever 10:19

 From Star Wars to Harry Potter, Lego has represented some of the biggest and most beloved franchises in their video games! For this list, we’re looking at the best games to have come out under the Lego brand!

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hogwarts Hogwarts Fictional British school of magic from the Harry Potter universe

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nashville bars, restaurants allowed to stay open late for Titans' first game [Video]

Nashville bars, restaurants allowed to stay open late for Titans' first game

Because of the Tennessee Titans game tonight Mayor John Cooper announced last week that Davidson County bars and restaurants can stay open late tonight.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:16Published
Gaming History: When Minecraft Was the Most Important Thing Ever | MojoPlays [Video]

Gaming History: When Minecraft Was the Most Important Thing Ever | MojoPlays

Some games are released to huge hype and become instant classics. Others don’t deliver and are quickly forgotten. Some fly under the radar and become cult favorites over time. And a few games..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:00Published
Top 10 Greatest Video Game Documentaries [Video]

Top 10 Greatest Video Game Documentaries

These documentaries prove just how much passion can be found in the world of gaming. For this list we'll be looking at the 10 greatest video game documentary films ever made.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:40Published

Tweets about this