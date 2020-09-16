Hogwarts Legacy is an open world Harry Potter game coming to PS5 in 2021 Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Image: Portkey Games



Hogwarts Legacy is a new Harry Potter open world game coming to the PlayStation 5 platform, Sony announced on Wednesday during its PS5 price reveal live stream event. The game is set in the 1800s at the iconic



The reveal confirms long-running rumors, following a massive 2018 leak, of an open world game set in the Harry Potter universe. It’s unclear if the game will be a console exclusive to the PS5, or if it will come to other platforms... Image: Portkey GamesHogwarts Legacy is a new Harry Potter open world game coming to the PlayStation 5 platform, Sony announced on Wednesday during its PS5 price reveal live stream event. The game is set in the 1800s at the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the book series, but given its time period it will not involve playing as the series’ titular character. Instead, the trailer gives the impression that players will create their own character and engage in all manner of wizard and witch-related activities.The reveal confirms long-running rumors, following a massive 2018 leak, of an open world game set in the Harry Potter universe. It’s unclear if the game will be a console exclusive to the PS5, or if it will come to other platforms... 👓 View full article

