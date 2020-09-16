Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today’s PlayStation 5 showcase starts now! Release date, price, games, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Well, it has been a long road towards the PlayStation 5 release date and price, but today’s presentation should be the final stop before PS5 pre-orders go live. Along with fresh new looks at titles from Sony’s biggest studios and partners, we are expecting to get the official PS5 price and release date any time now. After Microsoft unleashed official pricing and pre-order dates last week, expectations moved to Sony to finally leave us with a cost of entry and start date for its next-generation of gaming. Head below to watch today’s PlayStation 5 September showcase event. more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Four-year-old boy who has beaten leukaemia twice starts first day of school [Video]

Four-year-old boy who has beaten leukaemia twice starts first day of school

A brave little boy who has beaten leukaemia twice in his short life has defied the odds - to start his first day of school today (weds).Mum Kirsty Knighton said there were times she had thought she..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published
IKEA teamed up with ROG for a new line of gaming furniture. Yes, IKEA. [Video]

IKEA teamed up with ROG for a new line of gaming furniture. Yes, IKEA.

IKEA announced that it has partnered with Republic of Gamers to release a new line of gaming furniture.With their powers combined, now we can get Swedish meatballs and maybe a nice desk with some..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:56Published
Wonder Woman 1984 Pushed Again [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 Pushed Again

Wonder Woman 1984 won’t be flying into theaters anytime soon. Warner Bros. has announced that the latest DC superhero flick has been delayed again, this time set to come out in late December. As..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this