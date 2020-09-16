Today’s PlayStation 5 showcase starts now! Release date, price, games, more
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Well, it has been a long road towards the PlayStation 5 release date and price, but today’s presentation should be the final stop before PS5 pre-orders go live. Along with fresh new looks at titles from Sony’s biggest studios and partners, we are expecting to get the official PS5 price and release date any time now. After Microsoft unleashed official pricing and pre-order dates last week, expectations moved to Sony to finally leave us with a cost of entry and start date for its next-generation of gaming. Head below to watch today’s PlayStation 5 September showcase event. more…