Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch the new trailer for 'Resident Evil Village'

engadget Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
We already knew Capcom was working on a new Resident Evil entry, but during Sony’s recent PlayStation 5 showcase, the developer shared a second trailer for Resident Evil Village. The clip features a similar atmosphere to the one we saw in June, but i...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: The Scariest Moment in the Entire Resident Evil Franchise

The Scariest Moment in the Entire Resident Evil Franchise 08:07

 The “Resident Evil” series remains one of gaming’s cornerstone horror franchises. Since its inception back in 1996, the series has provided gaming some of its scariest and most iconic moments, but perhaps none are as scary as the Mr. X chases throughout 2019’s remake of “Resident Evil 2.”

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Scariest Moments in Resident Evil Games [Video]

Top 20 Scariest Moments in Resident Evil Games

Whether the atmosphere evoked a feeling of dread, you faced an overwhelming amount of enemies, or something jumped out at you like a Jack-in-the-box, these Resident Evil moments may scare you to death!..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 16:40Published
Netflix is making a Resident Evil show [Video]

Netflix is making a Resident Evil show

Netflix confirmed that its long-rumoredResident Evil show is real.The company shared the news througha tweet containing the script cover of the firstepisode, “Welcome to New Raccoon City”.It went..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published
ABC Pushes Scripted Originals Back, Netflix Greenlights 'Resident Evil' TV Series & More | THR News [Video]

ABC Pushes Scripted Originals Back, Netflix Greenlights 'Resident Evil' TV Series & More | THR News

A 'Resident Evil' television series is coming to Netflix, a new behind the scenes featurette shows what viewers can expect from Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' and there's some sad news for fans of 'Grey's..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Ubisoft unveils Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake with debut trailer

 During today’s Ubisoft Forward stream, the company officially unveiled the new Prince of Persia remake. Looking to follow in the footsteps of recent successful...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this