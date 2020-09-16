|
The 10 biggest announcements and trailers from Sony’s PS5 showcase
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
A week after Microsoft detailed the price and release date for both the Xbox Series X and the Series S, Sony has followed suit with a major PS5 showcase event. On Wednesday, Sony revealed not only how much the PS5 will cost and when it will launch, but also more details on the games coming to the next-gen platform.
If you missed the event live, here are all the major reveals.
See you in November! pic.twitter.com/CjrQ65rJ5a
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020
-The PS5 will cost $499.99, and it launches November 12th-
The big news, of course, were details on the PS5 itself. We now know that the next-gen console will launch on November 12th, with two price points: a base PS5 for $499.99, and a disc-free Digital Edition for...
