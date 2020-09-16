Global  
 

The 10 biggest announcements and trailers from Sony’s PS5 showcase

The Verge Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The 10 biggest announcements and trailers from Sony’s PS5 showcaseA week after Microsoft detailed the price and release date for both the Xbox Series X and the Series S, Sony has followed suit with a major PS5 showcase event. On Wednesday, Sony revealed not only how much the PS5 will cost and when it will launch, but also more details on the games coming to the next-gen platform.

If you missed the event live, here are all the major reveals.



See you in November! pic.twitter.com/CjrQ65rJ5a

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

-The PS5 will cost $499.99, and it launches November 12th-

The big news, of course, were details on the PS5 itself. We now know that the next-gen console will launch on November 12th, with two price points: a base PS5 for $499.99, and a disc-free Digital Edition for...
PlayStation 5 Sony's ninth-generation home video game console

PS5 Digital Edition launches November 12th for $399.99

 Image: Sony

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, its next-generation game console without a Blu-ray disc drive, will cost $399.99, the company..
The Verge

Sony teases God of War sequel for PlayStation 5 in 2021

 God of War is coming to the PlayStation 5 in 2021, Sony teased today, with the company announcing a next-gen sequel that’s due out next year.

The..
The Verge

Watch Demon’s Souls first gameplay on PS5

 Sony released the first gameplay from Bluepoint Games’ upcoming remake of Demon’s Souls. The video dropped today as part of the PlayStation 5’s..
The Verge

Sony’s PlayStation Plus Collection will let you play a bunch of PS4 classics on PS5 at launch

 Image: Sony

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5. Described as “a new PlayStation Plus benefit for PlayStation 5,” it’s a..
The Verge

