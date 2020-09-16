Global  
 

Watch Demon’s Souls first gameplay on PS5

The Verge Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Watch Demon’s Souls first gameplay on PS5Sony released the first gameplay from Bluepoint Games’ upcoming remake of Demon’s Souls. The video dropped today as part of the PlayStation 5’s event.

Demon’s Souls is a total remake of the original game from the studio that also worked on the PS4 remake of Shadow of The Colossus. The gameplay video features an encounter with the demon Vanguard, one of the first big challenges players will encounter.

“It was essential to us that we recreated Demon’s Souls in such a way that longtime fans are transported back to the Boletaria they love,” said SIE Worldwide Studios External Development creative director Gavin Moore in a post on the PlayStation blog. “It’s the Boletaria that has been growing and maturing in their imaginations for over a...
