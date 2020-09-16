Global  
 

Sony teases God of War sequel for PlayStation 5 in 2021

The Verge Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Sony teases God of War sequel for PlayStation 5 in 2021God of War is coming to the PlayStation 5 in 2021, Sony teased today, with the company announcing a next-gen sequel that’s due out next year.

The sequel to the 2018 PlayStation 4 title will once again be developed by Sony’s Santa Monica studio, and presumably will pick up the journey of Kratos and his son, Atreus, following the events of that game. If the end-credit teaser in the last game is anything to go by, the two will continue to battle against various gods and heroes of the Norse pantheon, including Thor.

Sony is also including the original God of War in its newly announced PlayStation Plus Collection, which will give players an easy way to catch up on the series on the new console before the release of the sequel next year.

T...
