PS5 Digital Edition launches November 12th for $399.99
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Image: Sony
Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, its next-generation game console without a Blu-ray disc drive, will cost $399.99, the company announced Wednesday as part of its PS5 price reveal live stream event.
That’s $100 less than the standard PS5, which Sony announced today would match Microsoft’s Xbox Series X at a price of $499.99. Still, that makes the PS5 Digital Edition $100 more than the less performant Xbox Series S.
Both PS5 devices will ship in the US, Japan, and other territories on November 12th, with a worldwide availability on November 19th. Sony announced after the end of today’s event that preorders are starting tomorrow at select retailers, though the company declined to specify which ones.
PS5 pre-orders will be...
