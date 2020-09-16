PS5 Digital Edition launches November 12th for $399.99 Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Image: Sony



Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, its next-generation game console without a Blu-ray disc drive, will cost $399.99, the company announced Wednesday as part of its PS5 price reveal live stream event.



That’s $100 less than the standard PS5, which Sony announced today would match



Both PS5 devices will ship in the US, Japan, and other territories on November 12th, with a worldwide availability on November 19th. Sony announced after the end of today’s event that preorders are starting tomorrow at select retailers, though the company declined to specify which ones.







