Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The PS5 will launch on November 12 for $499.99

The Verge Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The PS5 will launch on November 12 for $499.99Image: Sony

Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 will cost $499.99 when it launches on November 12th, alongside the $399.99 Digital Edition. Preorders will begin on September 17th at “select retailers.”

The pricing puts Sony squarely up against Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, with the company set to release its entry-level Xbox Series S at $299 and its flagship Xbox Series X for $499 on November 10th.

That November 12th release date will apply to the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, with the rest of the world getting the new console on November 19th. Sony also notes that it has yet to finalize a release date for China, which it’ll announce at a later time.

For comparison, the PlayStation 4 cost $399 at launch,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KMBC - Published
News video: Arrowhead Stadium cleared to be used as voting location in November election

Arrowhead Stadium cleared to be used as voting location in November election 00:20

 Arrowhead Stadium cleared to be used as voting location in November election

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sony Sony Japanese multinational conglomerate

How to watch the PS5 September 2020 showcase

 Sony is hosting another virtual showcase for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console. It’s airing later today, and we expect to hear the last precious drips of..
The Verge

Sony reportedly making millions fewer PS5 consoles than expected

 Sony has cut its expectations for PlayStation 5 production by four million units and now expects to manufacture about 11 million units by the end of March,..
The Verge

Sony announces PS5 event for Wednesday September 16th

 Sony is holding a special PlayStation 5 event next week. The company will broadcast a 40-minute “digital showcase” on Wednesday, September 16th that will..
The Verge
Sony Is Planning to Bring More First-Party Games to PC [Video]

Sony Is Planning to Bring More First-Party Games to PC

PC gamers finally got to play ‘Death Stranding’ and ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ a few months ago. Both titles were originally released as PS4 exclusives.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

PS5 Digital Edition launches November 12th for $399.99

 Image: Sony

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, its next-generation game console without a Blu-ray disc drive, will cost $399.99, the company..
The Verge

Microsoft Outlook can now be set as default mail app on iOS 14

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Apple has released iOS 14 today, and Microsoft is one of the first to support the new default mail app..
The Verge

Microsoft reportedly launching Surface Pro X 2 in fall with new chip and color variant

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Microsoft is reportedly planning to refresh its ARM-powered Surface Pro X this fall. Windows Central..
The Verge

Xbox (fourth generation) Xbox (fourth generation) Microsoft's fourth home video game console

Borderlands 3 is getting a free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade — and four-player splitscreen

 Borderlands 3 is the latest game to adopt an encouraging trend — giving gamers a next-gen upgrade without making them pay for it — and in this case, it’s..
The Verge

Microsoft hid the Xbox Series S in plain sight and nobody noticed

 The Xbox Series S might have leaked earlier this week before being officially unveiled, but Microsoft was hiding it in plain sight months ago. Xbox chief Phil..
The Verge

A first look at Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X console

 Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console demands to stand upright, loud and proud. At least that’s my immediate impression after getting an early look at a..
The Verge

Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S is surprisingly small in size and price

 The new Xbox Series S is surprisingly small, both in terms of its $299 price and its dimensions. I’ve been playing around with a nonfunctional Xbox Series S..
The Verge

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Seoul: N. Korea may conduct underwater-launched missile test

 SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea may soon conduct its first underwater-launched ballistic missile test in about a year, a South Korean military official..
WorldNews

A first look at Samsung’s Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update

 Photo by Brennan King / The Verge

Android 11 has arrived, which means Samsung’s custom One UI skin is also due for an update to incorporate..
The Verge

South Korea to secure early supply of covid vaccines for 60% of population

 South Korea will secure early supply of the novel coronavirus vaccines for 30 million people, or 60% of its population, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a..
WorldNews

Microsoft will have more than 150 xCloud games when it launches tomorrow

 Microsoft is revealing today that the company will have more than 150 games to stream through its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service tomorrow. Known..
The Verge

New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

Controversial call to rename New Zealand

 The name New Zealand could be no more, if a general election promise comes to fruition. The cities of Wellington and Christchurch could also have their British..
WorldNews

Microsoft gets OIO approval for $100 million+ data centre in Auckland

 Microsoft has gained Overseas Investment Office approval to build a giant cloud computing data centre in Auckland.The applicant was Microsoft NZ - 100 per cent..
New Zealand Herald

Fitness service, blood oxygen sensor feature as Apple launches new Watches

 A quick guide to Apple's Event - full video below - and NZ pricing• Apple Watch Series 6 (from $699) - starts at 10min 40sec•Apple Watch SE (from $479) -..
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on Sept. 21

 Shares New Zealand will lift coronavirus restrictions across the country on Sept. 21, except in its biggest city, Auckland, which is the epicenter of a second..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Caputo takes leave of absence [Video]

Caputo takes leave of absence

Michael Caputo accused some "deep state" scientists of risking public health to compromise the November General Election.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:31Published
Coronavirus Vaccine Ready By Election Day? [Video]

Coronavirus Vaccine Ready By Election Day?

The Trump administration is hinting that a coronavirus might be available before the presidential election in November.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:50Published
Less than 50 days to the Presidential Election [Video]

Less than 50 days to the Presidential Election

There are fewer than 50 days until November 3. But the odds of finding out who won on election night is getting slimmer.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this