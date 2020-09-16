The PS5 will launch on November 12 for $499.99 Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Image: Sony Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 will cost $499.99 when it launches on November 12th, alongside the $399.99 Digital Edition. Preorders will begin on September 17th at "select retailers."The pricing puts Sony squarely up against Microsoft 's next-gen consoles, with the company set to release its entry-level Xbox Series S at $299 and its flagship Xbox Series X for $499 on November 10th.That November 12th release date will apply to the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand , and South Korea , with the rest of the world getting the new console on November 19th. Sony also notes that it has yet to finalize a release date for China, which it'll announce at a later time.For comparison, the PlayStation 4 cost $399 at launch,...


