|
The PS5 will launch on November 12 for $499.99
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Image: Sony
Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 will cost $499.99 when it launches on November 12th, alongside the $399.99 Digital Edition. Preorders will begin on September 17th at “select retailers.”
The pricing puts Sony squarely up against Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, with the company set to release its entry-level Xbox Series S at $299 and its flagship Xbox Series X for $499 on November 10th.
That November 12th release date will apply to the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, with the rest of the world getting the new console on November 19th. Sony also notes that it has yet to finalize a release date for China, which it’ll announce at a later time.
For comparison, the PlayStation 4 cost $399 at launch,...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sony Japanese multinational conglomerate
How to watch the PS5 September 2020 showcaseSony is hosting another virtual showcase for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console. It’s airing later today, and we expect to hear the last precious drips of..
The Verge
Sony reportedly making millions fewer PS5 consoles than expectedSony has cut its expectations for PlayStation 5 production by four million units and now expects to manufacture about 11 million units by the end of March,..
The Verge
Sony announces PS5 event for Wednesday September 16thSony is holding a special PlayStation 5 event next week. The company will broadcast a 40-minute “digital showcase” on Wednesday, September 16th that will..
The Verge
Sony Is Planning to Bring More First-Party Games to PC
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Microsoft American technology company
PS5 Digital Edition launches November 12th for $399.99Image: Sony
Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, its next-generation game console without a Blu-ray disc drive, will cost $399.99, the company..
The Verge
Microsoft Outlook can now be set as default mail app on iOS 14Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Apple has released iOS 14 today, and Microsoft is one of the first to support the new default mail app..
The Verge
Microsoft reportedly launching Surface Pro X 2 in fall with new chip and color variantPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Microsoft is reportedly planning to refresh its ARM-powered Surface Pro X this fall. Windows Central..
The Verge
Xbox (fourth generation) Microsoft's fourth home video game console
Borderlands 3 is getting a free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade — and four-player splitscreenBorderlands 3 is the latest game to adopt an encouraging trend — giving gamers a next-gen upgrade without making them pay for it — and in this case, it’s..
The Verge
Microsoft hid the Xbox Series S in plain sight and nobody noticedThe Xbox Series S might have leaked earlier this week before being officially unveiled, but Microsoft was hiding it in plain sight months ago. Xbox chief Phil..
The Verge
A first look at Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X consoleMicrosoft’s Xbox Series X console demands to stand upright, loud and proud. At least that’s my immediate impression after getting an early look at a..
The Verge
Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S is surprisingly small in size and priceThe new Xbox Series S is surprisingly small, both in terms of its $299 price and its dimensions. I’ve been playing around with a nonfunctional Xbox Series S..
The Verge
South Korea Country in East Asia
Seoul: N. Korea may conduct underwater-launched missile testSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea may soon conduct its first underwater-launched ballistic missile test in about a year, a South Korean military official..
WorldNews
A first look at Samsung’s Android 11-based One UI 3.0 updatePhoto by Brennan King / The Verge
Android 11 has arrived, which means Samsung’s custom One UI skin is also due for an update to incorporate..
The Verge
South Korea to secure early supply of covid vaccines for 60% of populationSouth Korea will secure early supply of the novel coronavirus vaccines for 30 million people, or 60% of its population, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a..
WorldNews
Microsoft will have more than 150 xCloud games when it launches tomorrowMicrosoft is revealing today that the company will have more than 150 games to stream through its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service tomorrow. Known..
The Verge
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
Controversial call to rename New ZealandThe name New Zealand could be no more, if a general election promise comes to fruition. The cities of Wellington and Christchurch could also have their British..
WorldNews
Microsoft gets OIO approval for $100 million+ data centre in AucklandMicrosoft has gained Overseas Investment Office approval to build a giant cloud computing data centre in Auckland.The applicant was Microsoft NZ - 100 per cent..
New Zealand Herald
Fitness service, blood oxygen sensor feature as Apple launches new WatchesA quick guide to Apple's Event - full video below - and NZ pricing• Apple Watch Series 6 (from $699) - starts at 10min 40sec•Apple Watch SE (from $479) -..
New Zealand Herald
New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on Sept. 21Shares New Zealand will lift coronavirus restrictions across the country on Sept. 21, except in its biggest city, Auckland, which is the epicenter of a second..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this