Apollo for Reddit now offers iOS 14 widgets and picture-in-picture support Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Apollo, one of most the popular Reddit clients for iOS, has just been updated with iOS 14 widgets and picture-in-picture support, which is now available for iPhone and iPod touch users. Today’s update follows the release of Apollo for Reddit version 1.9 last week with crossposting support, image flair, and more.



