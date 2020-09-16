Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to download and install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

The Verge Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
How to download and install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14Photo by Dieter Bohn / The Verge

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, Apple’s newest software updates for the iPhone and iPad, are rolling out now, and they bring a lot of new features. On iOS 14, you’ll be able to add widgets to your home screen, watch video in picture-in-picture mode, and use a new Apple-made language translation app. On iPadOS 14, you’ll be able to handwrite into text boxes and use a redesigned search experience. And both software updates offer improvements to Maps, Messages, Safari, and Siri.

Here’s what you need to know to download and install the new updates. And if you want to know which devices support each update, just check our listings at the bottom of this article.

*How do install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14*

· Open up the Settings app on your device and tap...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Judge blocks US ban on WeChat that was set to go into effect today

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A judge in California has blocked the Commerce Department’s ban on new downloads of China-based messaging..
The Verge

Epic says Apple ‘cherry picked’ info about Fortnite’s popularity in new filing

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

In the ongoing Epic Games vs. Apple saga, Epic says in a new legal filing that Apple made incorrect statements..
The Verge
Apple Launching Online Store In India [Video]

Apple Launching Online Store In India

Apple Launching Online Store In India

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Apple will launch its online store in India on September 23rd

 Image: Apple

Apple will launch its online store in India on September 23rd, giving customers in India a way to buy Apple products directly from the..
The Verge

The big winner of Apple’s new One subscription bundle is Apple TV Plus

 Image: Apple

Apple’s new Apple One bundle, which gives customers an assortment of Apple-owned services for a monthly fee, is likely to help out..
The Verge

Siri Siri Software based personal assistant from Apple Inc.

Apple is making Shazam a bigger part of your iPhone

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Apple bought music recognition app Shazam in 2018, and now it’s integrating it into iOS in another big..
The Verge

The Apple Watch is being held back by Siri

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Apple is set to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 6 this week. It’s also rumored to be creating a new, lower-cost..
The Verge

Ikea’s Sonos-compatible Symfonisk speakers get more colorful

 Ikea’s Symfonisk lamp speaker now in red or blue. | Image: Ikea

Ikea has started selling colorful accessories for its Sonos-compatible Symfonisk..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

After IDFA, An Opportunity For Real User Relationships: LiveRamp’s Clinger [Video]

After IDFA, An Opportunity For Real User Relationships: LiveRamp’s Clinger

Apple is blowing up a key piece of infrastructure many advertisers use to target iOS users. But, whilst many in the industry are fearful of the impact of IDFA changes, a growing number are coming to..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:06Published

Tweets about this

mpit2008

ITalkParanormal.com RT @mpit2008: A year later, Amazon’s voice assistant coalition still does not include Apple, Google, or Samsung – The Verge #Malliard https… 7 hours ago

mpit2008

ITalkParanormal.com A year later, Amazon’s voice assistant coalition still does not include Apple, Google, or Samsung – The Verge… https://t.co/MPC7MXrI7i 8 hours ago

florinppz

Florin Pupăză Amazon will add Amitabh Bachchan’s voice to Alexa later this year https://t.co/2W4u1d5OBa 1 day ago

rohit2250

RK RT @livemint: The actor will be the first celebrity voice for Alexa in India and the feature will be available later this year https://t.c… 4 days ago

livemint

Mint The actor will be the first celebrity voice for Alexa in India and the feature will be available later this year https://t.co/rxIfSKVzVI 5 days ago

sankam

Sandip Kamat Amazon India has #alexa for Residential, a service for property managers to let them arrange Alexa-powered Echo dev… https://t.co/HjDyvFmkBh 5 days ago

viralvm69

viral mehta RT @livemint: Actor @SrBachchan will be the first celebrity voice for Alexa in India and the feature will be available later this year (@… 5 days ago

livemint

Mint Actor @SrBachchan will be the first celebrity voice for Alexa in India and the feature will be available later this… https://t.co/DiYoxaosBK 5 days ago