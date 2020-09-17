Where to buy Nvidia’s RTX 3080 graphics card tonight or tomorrow Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

But we do know where you might want to look: Photo by Tom Warren / The VergeSony’s PlayStation 5 opened pre-orders today, and it’s an utter fiasco so far — there was no communication about when, where, or how to get one without competing with scalpers. But perhaps we can help you get your hands on Nvidia ’s new RTX 3080 graphics card, a GPU that finally powers 4K 60fps gaming or better for $700?Truth be told, we don’t know when precisely these orders will begin, but it should be sometime between now and the end of day tomorrow, since September 17th is launch day.But we do know where you might want to look: Amazon Best Buy , and Newegg all have dedicated landing pages that list all the cards they plan to sell — though do note that they’re mostly third-party designs from the likes of EVGA, MSI , and Gigabyte,... 👓 View full article

