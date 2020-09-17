Sony Announces PlayStation 5 Release Date and Prices

Global  
 

Sony Announces PlayStation 5 Release Date and PricesAs expected, Sony revealed the prices and release date for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console, and it's hardly any surprise. Just like Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S, the PlayStation 5 will be launched on the market in November and will cost the same. However, the PlayStation 5 has two release dates, one for seven markets and another one for the rest of the world. That being said, the PlayStation 5 will launch in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, while the rest of the world will get it one week later, on November 19. As far as the price goes, the regular PlayStation 5 model will be available for purchase for $500/$630 CAD/€500/£450, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be available for a recommended retail price of $400/$500 CAD/€400/£360. Pre-orders start today at select retailers, so you might want to check with your local retailer. The only difference between the two models is the lack of the ...
