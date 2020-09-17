God of War 2: Ragnarok Confirmed to Arrive on PlayStation 5 in 2021 Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

God of War is an established franchise that has been revived by Sony two years ago. Following the huge success of the game developed by the Santa Monica Studio led by Cory Barlog, Sony has decided to refresh the series with yet another brand-new title. During last night's PlayStation 5 Showcase, Sony President Jim Ryan announced that a new God of War titles is in the works at Santa Monica Studio and will be launched in 2021. Unfortunately, apart from a very short teaser that hints at the name of the game, no other details have been revealed during the show. In fact, the upcoming God of War titles was Sony's "one more thing" moment, and a total surprise. It's not a surprise that God of War is getting a sequel, it's the moment that Sony chose to reveal the game that took us by surprise since there were no rumors that would suggest another God of War game could be launched as early as next year. The name God of War 2: Ragnarok is just a placeholder until Sony properl...

