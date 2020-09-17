PS5 Set To Release On November 12 For $499, PS5 Digital Edition For $399

🇮🇳💖 RT @ChillzzYuna: "LaxmmiBomb" was postponed to November 9 from its Initial release. They are smelling that we will move on by that time🧐 Ar… 6 seconds ago PurpleGuyCraft @AmazingPlayz2 @IAm8BitRyan How can you buy it? Since the date will be release on November 19th. Bro, just re-look at the photo again man. 19 seconds ago red arrow RT @getFANDOM: ‘The Croods: A New Age’ moves up from Dec. 23, 2020 release date to November 25 The first ‘Croods’ made $587.2M at the worl… 36 seconds ago ‏ً RT @hazidz: The fact that BTS's cb is likely to happen in November and not on October is a sign for us to stream Dynamite even more!! Lets… 40 seconds ago The National 5 things to know about the #PlayStation5 https://t.co/d0WOXint9j 40 seconds ago Selamat Datang The PS5 hits store shelves in November, and preorders begin tomorrow https://t.co/Yvrm4slQ7O 1 minute ago cryptobook RT @EthereumNetw: #Ethereum 2.0 will ship before 2020 ends - Vitalik Buterin https://t.co/aEugFgnL1O 1 minute ago Iman Ramadhan RT @PlayStation: Full PS5 release details, including the PlayStation Plus Collection and much more: https://t.co/dMivI3T53x https://t.co/7P… 2 minutes ago