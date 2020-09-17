Global  
 

PS5 Set To Release On November 12 For $499, PS5 Digital Edition For $399

Fossbytes Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Sony’s next-generation gaming console, PlayStation 5, will launch on November 12, 2020. Today, Sony announced in a live stream that PS5 would cost $499, whereas the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399. PS5 will first launch in the US, Mexico, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. For the rest of the world, it […]
