PlayStation 5 pre-orders scheduled to go live today at select retailers
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () PlayStation 5 pre-orders are scheduled to go live today. After yesterday’s PS5 showcase event, Sony announced “PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers.” While anyone who followed our coverage of the PS5 event will know some retailers went live for a brief time last night, early pre-orders for PlayStation 5 should go live again throughout the day at various retailers according to Sony. Head below for more details. more…
Sony has decided to open invite-only online registration for customers in order to let them pre-order the upcoming PlayStation 5 console directly from the company. There will only a limited quantity of..