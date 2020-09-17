Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PlayStation 5 pre-orders scheduled to go live today at select retailers

9to5Toys Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
PlayStation 5 pre-orders are scheduled to go live today. After yesterday’s PS5 showcase event, Sony announced “PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers.” While anyone who followed our coverage of the PS5 event will know some retailers went live for a brief time last night, early pre-orders for PlayStation 5 should go live again throughout the day at various retailers according to Sony. Head below for more details. more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sony opens invite-only online registration for PlayStation 5 preorders [Video]

Sony opens invite-only online registration for PlayStation 5 preorders

Sony has decided to open invite-only online registration for customers in order to let them pre-order the upcoming PlayStation 5 console directly from the company. There will only a limited quantity of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Pittsburgh City Council Looking At New Pre-Arrest Diversion Program [Video]

Pittsburgh City Council Looking At New Pre-Arrest Diversion Program

Pittsburgh City Council is taking a closer look today at a new pre-arrest diversion program; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Sony Announces PlayStation 5 Release Date and Prices

Sony Announces PlayStation 5 Release Date and Prices As expected, Sony revealed the prices and release date for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console, and it's hardly any surprise. Just like Microsoft's Xbox Series...
Softpedia


Tweets about this