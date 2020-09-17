X1 Card is a credit card based on your income, not your credit score
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () There are many reasons why you could have a good or a bad credit score. But if you’re just entering the job market, you may end up with reliable income and a low limit on your credit card. X1 Card wants to solve that by setting limits based on your current and future income instead […]
Many people have no idea where they stand when it comes to their credit card debt. A survey by US..
