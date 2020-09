Watch SpaceX launch 60 more Starlink satellites for its broadband internet service live Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

SpaceX is set to launch the latest batch of its Starlink satellites on Thursday, with a target lift-off time of 2:19 PM EDT (11:19 AM PDT). The mission will take off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and there's a backup opportunity tomorrow at 1:57 PM EDT (10:57 AM PDT) in case weather or any