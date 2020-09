Jerome @Official_AG98 @PlayStation Midnight? Here in toronto pre orders went up at 7pm, pre ordered mine at 7:05pm, pre or… https://t.co/kxtf4bMiNi 4 minutes ago SupaFlyJimmySnucka @Xbox always finds a way to let @PlayStation sneak us. We should be able to pre order now. Forget waiting until the… https://t.co/tMxmB2PFPD 17 minutes ago London @PaulTassi @Forbes I dunno, to be honest, as a playstation fan, sony put me in an uncomfortable spot here because I… https://t.co/FLAiZoxDor 2 hours ago PizzaTheHut @mmwalkerpoet @PlayStation I had one in my cart, selected a pickup location, and entered card info with best buy.… https://t.co/aLINircjf5 3 hours ago 𝗧π—ͺπ—Άπ—š π—šπ—”π— π—œπ—‘π—š HAPPY THURSDAY ALL ! Hope you all enjoyed the @PlayStation Showcase last night & managed to get pre ordered I used… https://t.co/AyRkzM2Fzz 5 hours ago Iris πŸ’ @KT_Phyllis @LaurenKOlinger @JohnnyGargano @CandiceLeRae @GameStop @PlayStation Same situation here! My brother ord… https://t.co/CiMOrGxFJj 10 hours ago Peter @TescoDeskFan @AdenGFX Live in the UK? They are live in America. I've ordered one from here last night at 23:45 i… https://t.co/rDdZYiIeqO 11 hours ago Tom Law I can’t believe a new PlayStation is coming and that I have ordered it and that it’ll be here in a matter of WEEKS 😭 12 hours ago