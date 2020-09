‘Phone’ app renamed to ‘Phone by Google’ on the Play Store Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Somewhat overshadowed by the launch of Android 11, Google at the start of this month brought its Phone app to non-Pixel devices and added a new “Verified Calls” capability. To coincide with this launch, the app is now called “Phone by Google” on the Play Store.



