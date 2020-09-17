Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Riot helps you get into the League of Legends World Championship with animated shorts

The Verge Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Riot helps you get into the League of Legends World Championship with animated shortsImage: Riot Games

Riot Games has released a series of animated shorts to hype up the upcoming League of Legends World Championship tournament, including one that could be really helpful if you’ve been interested in watching competitive League.

League of Legends is one of the most popular esports in the world, but* *the game itself can be difficult to understand if you’re a first-time viewer. I’ve been watching matches for years and still only have a basic understanding of the deeper mechanics of the game. But I think Riot did a great job explaining everything you need to know to watch a match in the animated short embedded at the top of this post, and I recommend checking it out.

Riot released a short in the same animated universe giving a brief overview of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: World Series At Arlington, First Time At One Site Since 1944

World Series At Arlington, First Time At One Site Since 1944 00:23

 The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport's championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Riot Games Riot Games American video game developer

Trump administration reportedly questions Epic Games and Riot about Tencent ties

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The Trump administration is apparently investigating the data collection policies of American companies linked to..
The Verge

League of Legends World Championship League of Legends World Championship Esports tournament


Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview

Liverpool begin the defence of their Premier League crown against newly-promoted Championship winners Leeds United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant [Video]

Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE OF WORLD SURF LEAGUE'S XXL BIGGEST WAVE WINNER MAYA GABEIRA IN ACTION RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: NAZARE, PORTUGAL (FILE - FEBRUARY 11, 2020) (WORLD SURF LEAGUE - SEE

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:29Published
Post Malone to launch world beer pong league? [Video]

Post Malone to launch world beer pong league?

Post Malone reportedly wants to launch a world beer pong league, as he's filed a trademark for the term "World Pong League".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Riot helps you get into the League of Legends World Championship with animated shorts

Riot helps you get into the League of Legends World Championship with animated shorts Image: Riot Games Riot Games has released a series of animated shorts to hype up the upcoming League of Legends World Championship tournament, including one...
The Verge

How Riot Games' board game Tellstones weaponizes memory

 A simple memory challenge can inspire fierce competitiveness in Tellstones, Riot's new board game. Arda Ocal talked to the developers to find out how it all...
ESPN Also reported by •Polygon

Tweets about this