Riot helps you get into the League of Legends World Championship with animated shorts
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Image: Riot Games
Riot Games has released a series of animated shorts to hype up the upcoming League of Legends World Championship tournament, including one that could be really helpful if you’ve been interested in watching competitive League.
League of Legends is one of the most popular esports in the world, but* *the game itself can be difficult to understand if you’re a first-time viewer. I’ve been watching matches for years and still only have a basic understanding of the deeper mechanics of the game. But I think Riot did a great job explaining everything you need to know to watch a match in the animated short embedded at the top of this post, and I recommend checking it out.
Riot released a short in the same animated universe giving a brief overview of...
