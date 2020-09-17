Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer say that their accelerator can help diversify Hollywood

TechCrunch Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Impact Creative Systems (formerly Imagine Impact) is bringing a startup accelerator-style approach to finding fresh creative talent, and it announced this morning that, with funding from venture capital firm Benchmark, it’s spinning out from Imagine Entertainment — the production company founded by director Ron Howard and producer Brian Grazer. Right after the news broke, the accelerator’s […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this