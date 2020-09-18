Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | OPINION | South Africa’s Covid-19 Tracing app – would you download it?

News24 Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
There's no need to be worried about the Covid-19 tracing app, as personal data never leaves your device, writes Jarred Mailer-Lyons.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Smartphone App Launches in England and Wales [Video]

COVID-19 Smartphone App Launches in England and Wales

LONDON — England and Wales launched an app for tracking and tracing the coronavirus on Thursday, September 24, BBC News reports. The NHS COVID-19 app is available for smartphones running Android..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published
How does the Covid-19 tracing app work? [Video]

How does the Covid-19 tracing app work?

The technology in our pockets can now play a role in tracing the spread ofcoronavirus, with the launch of an app for England and Wales. But how shouldthe app be used, who should use it and will it even..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Covid-19 contact tracing app rolls out across England and Wales [Video]

Covid-19 contact tracing app rolls out across England and Wales

A coronavirus contact tracing app is launching across England and Wales onThursday in what the Health Secretary has called “an important step forward”in our fight against the “invisible..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this