PinePhone CE With Manjaro Linux ARM Now Available For Pre-order Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

PINE64 announced its next PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition (CE) last month and today it is available for pre-order. The new PinePhone CE features Arch Linux ARM-based Manjaro Linux ARM by default for the first time. If you want to place an order right now, go to the official PINE Store. However, at the time of writing, […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Anggit Ari Utomo 🐘 RT @fkardame: Lets welcome the brand new setup wizard and highly optimised keyboard for @thepine64 #PinePhone. Anyone familiar with this o… 35 minutes ago