Do you need a new power supply for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080?

PC World Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Do you need to upgrade your power supply for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card? That’s a concern many people have, but it’s actually two concerns clumped into one.

First, people fear they’ll need a new PSU to handle the new 12-pin connector on Nvidia’s own RTX 3080 Founders Edition. Second, the RTX 3080 pulls more wattage than even the prior-gen RTX 2080 Ti flagship. That's why Nvidia bumped the recommend power supply rating up to 750 watts to compensate, up from a 650W maximum last go-round.

To read this article in full, please click here
