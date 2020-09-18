Do you need a new power supply for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080? Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Do you need to upgrade your power supply for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card? That’s a concern many people have, but it’s actually two concerns clumped into one.



First, people fear they’ll need a new PSU to handle the new 12-pin connector on Nvidia’s own RTX 3080 Founders Edition. Second, the RTX 3080 pulls more wattage than even the prior-gen RTX 2080 Ti flagship. That's why Nvidia bumped the recommend power supply rating up to 750 watts to compensate, up from a 650W maximum last go-round.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio review: A silent, face-melting behemoth The GeForce RTX 3080 hits the streets today. Fueled by Nvidia’s next-gen Ampere GPU architecture, it wields enough power to trample its predecessor, the...

PC World 22 hours ago





Tweets about this

