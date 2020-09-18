|
Do you need a new power supply for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080?
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Do you need to upgrade your power supply for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card? That’s a concern many people have, but it’s actually two concerns clumped into one.
First, people fear they’ll need a new PSU to handle the new 12-pin connector on Nvidia’s own RTX 3080 Founders Edition. Second, the RTX 3080 pulls more wattage than even the prior-gen RTX 2080 Ti flagship. That's why Nvidia bumped the recommend power supply rating up to 750 watts to compensate, up from a 650W maximum last go-round.
To read this article in full, please click here
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this