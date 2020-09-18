Global  
 

World's largest fish are females

CBC.ca Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Male and female whale sharks — filter-feeding marine behemoths — grow at different rates, with females doing so more slowly but getting much larger than the guys, according to research that offers deeper insight into the biology of Earth's largest fish.
