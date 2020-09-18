World's largest fish are females

Friday, 18 September 2020 () Male and female whale sharks — filter-feeding marine behemoths — grow at different rates, with females doing so more slowly but getting much larger than the guys, according to research that offers deeper insight into the biology of Earth's largest fish.
Whale sharks are the largest of all sharks, and the largest species of fish in the world. They can reach an incredible length of 18m (55 feet) and an estimated weight of almost 45,000kg (100,000lbs)...
