Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. banning use of WeChat, TikTok, citing national security reasons

CBC.ca Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
The U.S. Commerce Department will roll out a ban of transactions in the United States using TikTok and WeChat, starting Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: WeChat users in America are opposing the ban, why? | Oneindia News

WeChat users in America are opposing the ban, why? | Oneindia News 01:27

 The US is preparing to ban the messaging app WeChat apart from Tik Tok. These two apps have been under the radar for posing a threat to national security. The Donald Trump administration has set a Sept. 20 deadline for the Commerce Department to draft specific measures for blocking “transactions”...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'China opposes attempt of US to abuse national security concept regarding TikTok' [Video]

'China opposes attempt of US to abuse national security concept regarding TikTok'

While addressing a press conference in Beijing on September 11, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "Regarding TikTok, China opposes the United States (US) attempt to abuse..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published
Tik Tok could be purchased by these US companies or face ban | Oneindia News [Video]

Tik Tok could be purchased by these US companies or face ban | Oneindia News

Walmart has said that it may join Microsoft in buying Tik Tok's US business. Walmart said in a statement that a deal with Microsoft and TikTok could help it expand its advertising business and reach..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:16Published
TikTok to fight Trump's ban [Video]

TikTok to fight Trump's ban

TikTok has announced it will launch a legal challenge against US PresidentDonald Trump's executive order to ban it. Mr Trump signed the order earlierthis month ordering sweeping but vague bans on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

US banning use of TikTok and WeChat

 The US will ban the use of WeChat on Sunday to “safeguard the national security of the United States”.
Belfast Telegraph

US government: Upcoming WeChat ‘ban’ won’t target its users

US government: Upcoming WeChat ‘ban’ won’t target its users A looming US ban on the Chinese app WeChat won’t target people who use the app to communicate, according to a government court filing. President Donald Trump...
WorldNews

US bans WeChat, TikTok citing national security

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will ban the use of the Chinese app WeChat on Sunday citing national security concerns. Downloads of the the app TikTok, owned by...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this