U.S. banning use of WeChat, TikTok, citing national security reasons

The US is preparing to ban the messaging app WeChat apart from Tik Tok. These two apps have been under the radar for posing a threat to national security. The Donald Trump administration has set a Sept. 20 deadline for the Commerce Department to draft specific measures for blocking “transactions”...
While addressing a press conference in Beijing on September 11, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "Regarding TikTok, China opposes the United States (US) attempt to abuse..