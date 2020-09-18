Global  
 

PlayStation 5 will not be backwards compatible with PS1, PS2, and PS3 games

9to5Toys Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
After detailing the first-party PS5 launch lineup and the new PlayStation Plus Collection, we now have more details on PlayStation 5 backwards compatibility. While previous details from system architect Mark Cerny suggested “99%” of the PS4 library would end up playable on PlayStation 5, it looks like older PlayStation titles will not. More details below. more…
