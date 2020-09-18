Milwaukee tools and accessories up to 35% off at Home Depot for a limited time

Global  
 

9to5Toys Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Home Depot is offering *up to 35% off* Milwaukee tools, accessories, and more as part of its latest sale. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Milwaukee 18V Combo Kit with Extra Battery for *$249*. Typically $350 or so, today’s deal matches our previous mention and is the best we can find by 20%. Tackle DIY projects around the house with two drills and a storage case. Also includes two batteries along with a wall charger. Milwaukee includes a 5-year warranty with the purchase so you’re good to go on just about any project that comes your way. Plus, with an extra battery, you’ll be able to take on various jobs for longer without needing to recharge. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

